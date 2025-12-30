Short Interest in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Grows By 62.1%

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 226,941 shares, an increase of 62.1% from the November 30th total of 140,004 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,036 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,036 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEPI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:FEPI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 89,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,338. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $550.74 million, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34.

About REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them. FEPI was launched on Oct 9, 2023 and is issued by REX.

