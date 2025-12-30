LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LQAI) Short Interest Update

LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LQAI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 157 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the November 30th total of 98 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 307 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 307 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:LQAI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.37. The company had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135. LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $41.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.34.

LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1277 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. This is an increase from LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%.

LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF (LQAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio comprised of the top 100 large-cap US equities chosen with the aid of artificial intelligence. LQAI was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Exchange Traded Concepts.

