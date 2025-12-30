Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Releases Earnings Results

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of LMRMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,453. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. Lomiko Metals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Lomiko Metals Inc is a Canada?based junior mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of battery?critical materials. Trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol LMRMF, the company targets commodities that support the growing global demand for clean energy and electrification. Lomiko’s strategy centers on advancing early?stage projects through systematic exploration, technical studies and partnerships with academic and industrial collaborators.

At the core of Lomiko’s portfolio is the Quatre Milles Graphite Project, located in the Abitibi region of Québec.

