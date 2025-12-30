AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.43, but opened at $41.50. AIA shares last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 38,520 shares traded.

AIA Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average is $38.31.

AIA Company Profile

AIA Group Limited is a Hong Kong–headquartered life insurance company with roots dating back to 1919. Originally established in Shanghai, the company has grown into a pan?Asian insurer offering a broad range of protection and long?term savings products. AIA serves both individual and corporate clients and is widely recognized for its extensive presence across the Asia?Pacific region.

The company’s core business includes life insurance, accident and health insurance, savings and wealth accumulation products, and retirement solutions.

