Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Kingfisher PLC (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.4480, with a volume of 7512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 13th were paid a $0.0908 dividend. This represents a yield of 369.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th.

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS: KGFHY) is a leading international home improvement retailer headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company operates a network of stores and digital platforms offering a comprehensive range of do-it-yourself (DIY) and home improvement products. Kingfisher’s business model focuses on delivering value to both retail customers and trade professionals through an integrated omni-channel approach.

The group’s retail banners include B&Q and Screwfix in the UK and Ireland, Castorama and Brico Dépôt in France and Poland, and Koçta? in Turkey.

