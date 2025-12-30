Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Time to Sell?

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 173,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 843,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LXEO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Lexeo Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7%

The stock has a market cap of $721.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Adler sold 3,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $30,235.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 73,261 shares in the company, valued at $654,953.34. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tai Sandi See sold 3,888 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $34,758.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,806.28. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,646 shares of company stock valued at $221,037. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 39,627 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 654.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 929,538 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel, precision?designed therapies for central nervous system disorders. The company’s research platform leverages advanced medicinal chemistry to create next?generation psychedelic-inspired compounds aimed at treating a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression and substance use disorders.

The company’s pipeline features proprietary synthetic molecules engineered to target specific neural pathways while improving safety and tolerability profiles over traditional treatments.

