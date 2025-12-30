Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.70 and last traded at $41.70, with a volume of 345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aperam from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Aperam from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Aperam alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aperam

Aperam Stock Up 3.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.34). Aperam had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Aperam will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aperam Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aperam is a global stainless, electrical and specialty steel producer with headquarters in Luxembourg. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of stainless and electrical steel products that serve markets such as automotive, household appliances, construction, energy and mechanical industries. Aperam operates an integrated value chain that spans mining, steelmaking, finishing and distribution, enabling it to control quality and deliver tailored solutions to its customers.

The company was established in 2011 following a carve-out from ArcelorMittal and has since developed a distinct identity focused on sustainable stainless steel production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.