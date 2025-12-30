AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Trading Down 4% – Time to Sell?

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.99 and last traded at $48.87. 95,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 685,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.91.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $51.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AnaptysBio from $80.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.28.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $1.58. The company had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 1,101.24% and a negative net margin of 49.94%. On average, analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,350. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 15,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $705,266.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,634.85. This represents a 62.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,004. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 13,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 378,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 147,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,118 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibody product candidates in immunology and inflammation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio leverages a proprietary somatic hypermutation platform to rapidly generate and refine human antibodies with optimized efficacy and safety profiles. The company’s technology is designed to accelerate target validation and candidate selection across a range of immune-mediated conditions.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing dermatological and inflammatory disorders.

