Pop Mart International Group Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:PMRTY) Short Interest Update

Pop Mart International Group Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:PMRTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 65,089 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the November 30th total of 49,667 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,127 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PMRTY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pop Mart International Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pop Mart International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Pop Mart International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Pop Mart International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Pop Mart International Group stock traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,972. Pop Mart International Group has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $44.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.27.

Pop Mart International Group Ltd is a leading designer, developer and retailer of collectible art toys and lifestyle products. Founded in Beijing in 2010, the company has built a portfolio of proprietary intellectual property and artist collaborations, with its core business centered on blind-box collectible figurines that combine contemporary design with surprise-driven consumer engagement. Pop Mart’s distinctive toy offerings span a variety of artist-led series and thematic collections, making it a recognized name among collectors and casual consumers alike.

The company’s product lineup features several signature brands, including Pucky, Molly and Dimoo, each characterized by unique aesthetic styles and narrative elements.

