Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Neste OYJ – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.6080 and last traded at $11.6080, with a volume of 698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTOIY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Neste OYJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. BNP Paribas raised Neste OYJ to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Neste OYJ Trading Up 1.1%

Neste OYJ Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14.

Neste OYJ is a Finland-based energy company with a strong focus on renewable and circular solutions. Headquartered in Espoo, the company operates one of the world’s largest renewable diesel production networks and offers a wide range of low-carbon fuels, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable feedstocks derived from waste and residues. In addition to renewable products, Neste maintains traditional oil refining and marketing operations in selected markets.

The company’s Renewable Products segment processes raw materials such as used cooking oil, animal fat and industrial residues into high-performance renewable diesel and aviation fuel.

