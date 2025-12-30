Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Price Up 4.8% – Still a Buy?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.3650. Approximately 226,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,557,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Zacks Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.34.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $545.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 8.70%.The business had revenue of $122.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 58,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 16,917 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,889 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,359,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,439 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The company’s flagship product is linaclotide, marketed under the brand name LINZESS in the United States for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Through a strategic collaboration with Allergan (now part of AbbVie), Ironwood also commercializes linaclotide in select ex-U.S.

