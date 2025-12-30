Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.33 and last traded at $26.3660. Approximately 319,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,327,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Voyager Technologies from $46.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Voyager Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYG. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,514,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $54,119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Voyager Technologies by 653.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,631,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Technologies by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,186,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,344,000 after acquiring an additional 256,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,607,000.

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

