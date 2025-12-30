Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 92,814 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 81,104 shares.The stock last traded at $207.2430 and had previously closed at $207.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Charles River Associates in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Charles River Associates in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Charles River Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

Charles River Associates Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.63.

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.42 million. Charles River Associates had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Associates will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Charles River Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Charles River Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Associates

In other Charles River Associates news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $305,165.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,619.74. This represents a 10.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Charles River Associates during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Charles River Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Associates by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Associates

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI) is a global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial and management advisory services. Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company provides expert analysis to support litigation, regulatory proceedings, and strategic decision-making. Its multidisciplinary teams draw on academic rigor and industry experience to deliver quantitative and qualitative insights tailored to clients’ needs.

The firm’s service offerings include competition economics, antitrust and merger analysis, intellectual property valuation and damages assessment, and risk management.

