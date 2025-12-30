Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Trading Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.08 and last traded at $29.8750. 43,557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 328,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORKA. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of -0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oruka Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $214,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $46,465.98. This trade represents a 82.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Oruka Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Oruka Therapeutics by 464.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oruka Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide?based therapies for oncology. The company’s proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell?permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company’s lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.