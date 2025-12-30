Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Trading Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.4750. Approximately 143,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 751,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FULC shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4%

The company has a market cap of $626.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,175,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $58,368,443.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,053,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,634,360.80. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $165,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 484,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,049.92. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that modulate gene expression through epigenetic control. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, Fulcrum seeks to identify small?molecule therapeutics that restore normal gene function in diseases caused by genetic dysregulation. The company’s core research efforts center on transcriptional regulators and chromatin-modifying proteins, aiming to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than downstream symptoms.

Fulcrum’s most advanced programs include FTX-6058, an oral therapeutic candidate designed to elevate fetal hemoglobin levels in patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, and a preclinical program targeting facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) by inhibiting a key epigenetic driver of aberrant gene expression.

