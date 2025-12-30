Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.11, but opened at $73.7760. Eurofins Scient shares last traded at $71.66, with a volume of 13 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Eurofins Scient alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ERFSF

Eurofins Scient Stock Up 3.8%

About Eurofins Scient

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

(Get Free Report)

Eurofins Scientific is a global provider of bioanalytical testing and laboratory services, offering a wide array of testing solutions to pharmaceutical, food, environmental, agriscience and consumer products industries. Its core services include pharmaceutical quality control, environmental testing for water and air quality, food safety analysis, agrochemical trials and clinical diagnostic support. The company operates specialized laboratories equipped with advanced analytical technologies such as chromatography, mass spectrometry and molecular biology to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and to support research and development efforts across multiple sectors.

Founded in 1987 by Gilles Martin and headquartered in Luxembourg, Eurofins has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.