Short Interest in Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) Increases By 43.6%

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,997 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the November 30th total of 6,267 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,364 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 36,364 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Trivago N.V. ADS from $3.80 to $3.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Trivago N.V. ADS from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

Trivago N.V. ADS Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Trivago N.V. ADS

NASDAQ:TRVG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,799. The stock has a market cap of $207.97 million, a P/E ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. Trivago N.V. ADS has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Bosun Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trivago N.V. ADS Company Profile

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ: TRVG) operates as a leading online travel metasearch platform focused on helping consumers compare hotel prices worldwide. Headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, the company aggregates accommodation offers from hotel websites, online travel agencies and other booking platforms, enabling travelers to find optimal rates and availability across millions of properties. Its platform is accessible via desktop and mobile applications, offering user-friendly search filters, customer reviews and detailed property information to support informed booking decisions.

The company’s primary revenue model centers on cost-per-click (CPC) advertising, where accommodation providers and travel agencies bid for prominent placement in search results.

