Short Interest in SUNation Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNE) Declines By 34.8%

SUNation Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 53,875 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the November 30th total of 82,599 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,584 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company's stock are sold short.
SUNation Energy Stock Performance
SUNE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. 12,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SUNation Energy has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $544.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 3.35.
SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. SUNation Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.96% and a negative net margin of 33.82%.The company had revenue of $18.99 million for the quarter.
About SUNation Energy
SUNation Energy Group, Inc is a Florida-based solar energy company specializing in the design, engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance of photovoltaic solar systems. Headquartered in Boca Raton, the company focuses on delivering turnkey solar solutions for residential and commercial customers. Its integrated service model spans site assessment, system design, installation, interconnection and ongoing performance monitoring.
The company’s product offering includes rooftop and ground-mounted solar arrays, energy storage systems and electric vehicle charging stations.
