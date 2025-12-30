VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,773 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the November 30th total of 26,248 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,926 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,926 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULVM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.22. 707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.39. VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.72 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $189.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.92.

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF

About VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,783,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,609,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,715,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF by 2,513.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 22,117 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (ULVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory US Value Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. ULVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

