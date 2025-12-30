VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,773 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the November 30th total of 26,248 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,926 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,926 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ULVM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.22. 707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.39. VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.72 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $189.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.92.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
The VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (ULVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory US Value Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. ULVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
