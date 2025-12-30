Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF (NASDAQ:THMZ) Short Interest Update

Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF (NASDAQ:THMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,226 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 4,191 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,162 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,162 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,389,000.

Get Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF alerts:

Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF Stock Performance

THMZ stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 695. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.24. Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $36.13.

Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF Announces Dividend

About Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

(Get Free Report)

The Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF (THMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in global companies of any market capitalization. The funds selection process aims to identify global megatrends and themes that are likely to shape the future. THMZ was launched on Apr 4, 2025 and is issued by Lazard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.