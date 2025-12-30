Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Short Interest Down 26.8% in December

Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,602 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 18,575 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,157 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,157 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Prio Stock Up 0.8%

PTRRY stock traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,448. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.40. Prio has a 1 year low of C$5.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.47.

Prio Company Profile

See Also

Prio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro. The company also holds interest in the Manati Field that comprises approximately 76 square kilometres located in the Camumu Basin, on the coast of the State of Bahia.

