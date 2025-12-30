Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Short Interest Down 26.8% in December

Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,602 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 18,575 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,157 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,157 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Prio Stock Up 0.8%
PTRRY stock traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,448. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.40. Prio has a 1 year low of C$5.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.47.
Prio Company Profile
