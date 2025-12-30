Short Interest in PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Drops By 42.0%

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 141 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the November 30th total of 243 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,908 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,908 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PointsBet Price Performance

Shares of PBTHF stock remained flat at $0.32 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. PointsBet has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.35.

Get PointsBet alerts:

PointsBet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PointsBet Holdings Limited is an online bookmaker specializing in sports and racing wagering, offering both traditional fixed-odds betting and its proprietary PointsBetting model. The company operates through a digital platform and mobile applications, providing customers with access to a broad range of sporting events, including major international leagues, horse racing, and niche competitions. PointsBet also features an online casino segment in select markets, expanding its product suite beyond sports betting.

Founded in Brisbane, Australia, in 2015, PointsBet rapidly expanded its operations domestically before entering the United States market in 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PointsBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PointsBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.