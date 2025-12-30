Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,812,185 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 1,635,476 shares.The stock last traded at $3.9750 and had previously closed at $3.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Cosan from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cosan from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cosan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cosan in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Cosan had a negative return on equity of 36.85% and a negative net margin of 32.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cosan by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 341,973 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cosan by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,551,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 109,186 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cosan by 77.7% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 1,788.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 116,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 110,186 shares in the last quarter.

Cosan Limited (NYSE: CSAN) is a Brazilian diversified energy and logistics group focused on agribusiness, fuels, and infrastructure. Its core activities include the cultivation of sugarcane, production of ethanol and sugar, generation of bioelectricity from bagasse, and distribution of fuels under the Raízen joint venture with Shell. Through its subsidiary Moove, Cosan is a leading global producer of base oils and lubricants, while Comgás serves as one of Brazil’s largest natural gas distributors.

Founded in 1936 in the state of São Paulo, Cosan has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

