Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.5350. 490,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,229,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIPS. Zacks Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 87.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,715,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785,027 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 17,185,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,424,000 after buying an additional 3,426,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,725,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,760,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,294 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 6,092.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,926,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

