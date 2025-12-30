Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.5350. 490,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,229,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on VIPS. Zacks Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.
Vipshop Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 87.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,715,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785,027 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 17,185,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,424,000 after buying an additional 3,426,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,725,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,760,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,294 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 6,092.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,926,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.
About Vipshop
Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.
Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.
