OBOOK (NASDAQ:OWLS) Shares Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OWLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.24. 25,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 148,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of OBOOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Get OBOOK alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OWLS

OBOOK Stock Down 6.5%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.76.

OBOOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

OBOOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to use blockchain technology to provide businesses with more reliable and transparent data management, to reinvent global flow of funds for businesses and consumers and to lead the digital transformation of business operations. We believe in the power of blockchain technology and have focused on leveraging it to optimize and in some cases transform the way enterprises operate. Established in 2010 in Taiwan, we operate as the OwlTing Group and have delivered solutions to various industries and are expanding actively into multiple markets including the United States, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Thailand, as well as jurisdictions in South America and the EU.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OBOOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBOOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.