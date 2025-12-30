EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading 3.8% Higher – Here’s Why

EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) was up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.2720. Approximately 300,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,564,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EH. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EHang in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank began coverage on EHang in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded EHang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EHang from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EHang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.48.

Get EHang alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EH

EHang Stock Up 5.1%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $966.63 million, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EHang by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,562,000 after buying an additional 55,913 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in EHang by 585.4% during the 1st quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 759,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,859,000 after acquiring an additional 648,412 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of EHang by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 684,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 573,248 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EHang in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,948,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited is a China-based technology company specializing in the development and manufacturing of autonomous aerial vehicles (AAVs) for passenger transportation, logistics, and other commercial applications. Established in 2014 and listed on NASDAQ under the ticker EH in 2019, EHang focuses on delivering turnkey solutions that integrate hardware, flight control systems and a cloud-based operating platform. Its flagship products include the EH216 series passenger AAV and the Falcon series unmanned aerial vehicles, designed to support urban air mobility, aerial filming, emergency response and short-range cargo delivery.

The company’s business model encompasses research and development, manufacturing, certification support, and operations services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.