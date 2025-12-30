Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock Price Up 6.4% – Still a Buy?

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $544.42 and last traded at $540.3250. Approximately 24,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 95,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $507.66.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.41 and a current ratio of 12.42. The company has a market cap of $711.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 29th. The company reported $30.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) had a net margin of 122.18% and a return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $28.41 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DJCO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) in the first quarter worth $1,254,000. RWWM Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 334,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ: DJCO) is a diversified media and technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company operates in two primary segments: legal publishing and software solutions. Its publishing arm produces the Los Angeles Daily Journal and the San Francisco Daily Journal, which provide daily coverage of legal news, court decisions, opinion pieces and public notices to attorneys, judges and legal professionals across California.

