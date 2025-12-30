Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,732,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 4,694,652 shares.The stock last traded at $7.35 and had previously closed at $7.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RDW shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Redwire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $9.00 price target on Redwire in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Redwire from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Redwire from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Redwire alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Redwire

Redwire Trading Up 14.1%

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.48.

In related news, EVP Aaron Michael Futch bought 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,334.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 88,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,436.80. This represents a 26.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anthony Cannito, Jr. purchased 32,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,682.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,980.88. This trade represents a 6.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 56,065 shares of company stock worth $330,047 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwire by 7.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Redwire by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Redwire by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Redwire by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its position in Redwire by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 61,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.