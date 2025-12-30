Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Trading Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.3750. 1,628,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 4,235,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $663.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -418.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,208,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,677,000 after acquiring an additional 367,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $206,317,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,705,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,437,000 after purchasing an additional 493,256 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 53.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,913,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,751 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 6,955,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,133,000 after purchasing an additional 742,319 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients’ cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world’s largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

