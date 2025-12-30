Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Up 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $173.99 and last traded at $172.9670. Approximately 384,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,185,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $207.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.33.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 4.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($2.13). The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $51,058.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,563.04. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 20.6% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 7.0% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

