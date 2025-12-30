First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 362,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 286,457 shares.The stock last traded at $45.8750 and had previously closed at $45.90.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.93.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Loan ETF

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 293.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities. FTSL was launched on May 1, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

