Fiona Nicholls Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Alligator Energy (ASX:AGE) Stock

Alligator Energy Limited (ASX:AGE – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Nicholls bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00.
Alligator Energy Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $123.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 17.33, a quick ratio of 87.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Alligator Energy Company Profile
