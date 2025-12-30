Fiona Nicholls Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Alligator Energy (ASX:AGE) Stock

Alligator Energy Limited (ASX:AGE – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Nicholls bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $123.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 17.33, a quick ratio of 87.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Alligator Energy Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia and Italy. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, cobalt, copper, and other energy mineral deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Samphire Uranium project and Big Lake Uranium project situated in South Australia. It also holds interests in the Alligator Rivers Uranium Province located in the Northern Territory; and Piedmont project located in Northern Italy. The company has a strategic relationship with Traxys North America LLC to provide uranium marketing services for future uranium production, long term offtake contracting, project development financing, and assistance in uranium and energy mineral project acquisition opportunities.

