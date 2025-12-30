Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) Insider Peter Kempen Buys 600 Shares

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Free Report) insider Peter Kempen bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$224.00 per share, for a total transaction of A$134,400.00.
Pro Medicus Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
About Pro Medicus
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pro Medicus
- Americans can target 100%+ wins during “Operation Motherlode”
- Trump’s new AI budget just passed — one stock could soar
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- Chilling warning from legendary investor
- Terrifying reason Trump killed the U.S. penny?
Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.