Peter Koller Buys 450,000 Shares of Scorpion Minerals (ASX:SCN) Stock

Scorpion Minerals Limited (ASX:SCN – Get Free Report) insider Peter Koller purchased 450,000 shares of Scorpion Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of A$13,950.00.

Scorpion Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94.

Scorpion Minerals Company Profile

Scorpion Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, silver, zinc, vanadium, and platinum-group elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pharos project covering an area of 1,335 square kilometers located in the Murchison Mineral Field, Western Australia; and 100% option to acquire the Youanmi Lithium project comprising E57/978, E57/1049, and E57/1056 tenements covering an area of 279 square kilometers located in the East Murchison mineral field.

