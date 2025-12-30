Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 668 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 296 shares.The stock last traded at $169.1780 and had previously closed at $190.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Formula Systems (1985) in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Down 8.5%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $696.64 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.5021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORTY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Formula Systems (1985)



Formula Systems (1985) Ltd is an Israeli publicly traded holding company specializing in the software and information technology sectors. Founded in 1985 and listed on NASDAQ under the ticker FORTY, the company focuses on acquiring, investing in and developing independent software firms. Its core mission is to foster innovation in enterprise software, cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions.

The company’s principal activities center on holding controlling and significant equity stakes in several market-leading software enterprises.

