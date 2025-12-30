Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Grupo Simec, S.A. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 815% from the previous session’s volume of 803 shares.The stock last traded at $29.8640 and had previously closed at $26.00.

Grupo Simec Stock Up 14.9%

The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec (NYSE American: SIM) is a Mexico?based producer and distributor of long steel products, serving construction, infrastructure, industrial and energy markets. The company’s core operations encompass the manufacture of merchant bar steel, including reinforcing bar (rebar), wire rod, merchant bars and structural shapes. In parallel, its service centers offer cutting, bending and other value?added processing services to meet the precise specifications of fabricators and end users.

With multiple steel mills located throughout Mexico and an expanding footprint in the United States, Grupo Simec maintains a vertically integrated supply chain that spans raw?material sourcing, steelmaking and downstream processing.

