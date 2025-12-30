AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $4.84. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 1,489 shares trading hands.

AAC Technologies Stock Down 2.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies is a leading designer and manufacturer of miniaturized acoustic components and haptic solutions for the global consumer electronics industry. The company’s product portfolio includes micro speakers, receivers, microphones based on micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), vibration motors and linear resonant actuators, as well as precision camera modules and related optical components. These technologies are widely used in smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearable devices, automotive infotainment systems and Internet-of-Things applications.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, AAC Technologies has grown into a key supplier for many of the world’s top original equipment manufacturers.

