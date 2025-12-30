Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.82, but opened at $10.50. Subaru shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 63,356 shares trading hands.

Subaru Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Subaru had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Subaru Corporation will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Subaru

Subaru Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Subaru by 26.8% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 293,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 62,043 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Subaru by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Subaru by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Subaru by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,372 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Subaru Corporation, traded over the counter as OTCMKTS:FUJHY, is a Japanese multinational automaker known for its distinctive use of the horizontally opposed “boxer” engine and standard symmetrical all-wheel-drive system across most of its vehicle lineup. Founded in 1953 as Fuji Heavy Industries, the company rebranded to Subaru Corporation in 2017 to align its corporate identity with its well?established automotive brand. Subaru’s product portfolio includes compact and midsize sedans, sport wagons, crossovers and SUVs, with flagship models such as the Impreza, Legacy, Outback, Forester and Crosstrek (also marketed as the XV in some regions), as well as the performance-oriented BRZ sports coupe developed in partnership with Toyota.

In addition to passenger vehicles, Subaru Corporation is involved in the manufacturing of automotive components, aerospace products and industrial machinery, leveraging advanced materials and precision engineering capabilities inherited from its Fuji Heavy Industries heritage.

