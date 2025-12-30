JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Update

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,021,709 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the November 30th total of 1,799,793 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,323,156 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,323,156 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $690,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,869,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,029,683.52. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 13,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $865,533.60. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 631,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,909,860. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 397,229 shares of company stock valued at $23,710,457 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 1.7% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in JFrog by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 5.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on JFrog from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on JFrog from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on JFrog from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded JFrog to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.35.

JFrog Price Performance

FROG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.84. 159,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,819. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -94.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20. JFrog has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $70.43.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. JFrog had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

