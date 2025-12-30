Short Interest in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expands By 69.3%

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 76,618 shares, an increase of 69.3% from the November 30th total of 45,256 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,838 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 124,838 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMDA. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Kamada from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kamada in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Kamada in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kamada during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KMDA traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,998. The company has a market capitalization of $410.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. Kamada has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.21 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Israel that specializes in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plasma?derived protein therapeutics. The company focuses on treatments for rare and serious diseases, leveraging its proprietary fractionation and purification technologies to produce purified human proteins. Kamada’s product portfolio addresses critical therapeutic areas in immunology, hematology and pulmonology, where alternative treatment options may be limited.

Among Kamada’s marketed products is Glassia®, an alpha?1 antitrypsin augmentation therapy approved by the U.S.

