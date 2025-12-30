Allspring Special Large Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ASLV) Short Interest Up 70.3% in December

Allspring Special Large Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ASLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,733 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the November 30th total of 2,780 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,541 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,541 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Allspring Special Large Value ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.21. 726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,988. Allspring Special Large Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $271.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allspring Special Large Value ETF stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Special Large Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ASLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Allspring Special Large Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Allspring Exchange-Traded Funds Trust – Allspring Special Large Value ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Allspring Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Allspring Global Investments, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of the Russell 1000 Index. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

