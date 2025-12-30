Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.23, but opened at $13.71. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $13.7750, with a volume of 1,505,751 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sigma Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sigma Lithium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 0.01.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $28.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.54 million. Sigma Lithium had a negative net margin of 24.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. On average, analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Sigma Lithium by 15.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Sigma Lithium by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,067,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sigma Lithium by 6.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,312,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the sustainable production of battery-grade lithium from hard rock deposits. The company’s flagship asset is the Grota do Cirilo lithium project, located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Grota do Cirilo comprises a fully permitted, low-altitude spodumene mine and processing plant designed to produce high-purity lithium concentrate and downstream lithium hydroxide for the global electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

Since its founding in 2018, Sigma Lithium has pursued a vertically integrated approach, overseeing each stage of production from ore extraction and beneficiation to chemical conversion.

See Also

