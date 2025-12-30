UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.04 and last traded at $41.6025, with a volume of 14983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.7750.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNCRY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of UniCredit to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. DZ Bank raised UniCredit to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UniCredit has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17.

UniCredit S.p.A. is an international banking group headquartered in Milan, Italy, offering a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The firm operates as a universal bank, combining traditional deposit-taking and lending with capital markets activities, transaction banking and advisory services. UniCredit provides consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, deposit accounts, payment and card services, and wealth management solutions for private clients.

On the corporate and institutional side, UniCredit offers relationship banking, corporate lending, trade and export finance, cash management, custody and securities services, and investment banking capabilities including debt and equity capital markets and structured finance.

