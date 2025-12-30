TryHard (NASDAQ:THH) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

TryHard Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:THH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.39, but opened at $24.27. TryHard shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 76,595 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on THH shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TryHard to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of TryHard in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TryHard stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TryHard Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:THH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of TryHard as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

As a lifestyle entertainment company in Japan, we aim to be on the cutting edge of the entertainment industry by introducing state-of-art technology, immersive storytelling, and bespoke experiences that are multi-sensory. Our mission is to create unique entertainment experiences that captivate audiences, foster memorable connections, and leave a lasting impact. Our principal businesses comprise (i) event curation, (ii) consultancy and management services; (iii) sub-leasing of entertainment venues; and (iv) ownership and operation of restaurants.

