Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.24 and last traded at $79.9060, with a volume of 411851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CALM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Stephens set a $95.00 price objective on Cal-Maine Foods and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital set a $97.00 target price on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cal-Maine Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.77.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.43). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Keira L. Lombardo acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.36 per share, with a total value of $258,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,241.68. This trade represents a 298.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,052,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,118,000 after acquiring an additional 39,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,038,000 after buying an additional 108,578 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,618,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,300,000 after acquiring an additional 54,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,132,000 after acquiring an additional 76,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 934,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,058,000 after acquiring an additional 350,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

