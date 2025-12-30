Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Taylor Wimpey PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.07, but opened at $14.7599. Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 1,403 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWODY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 1.4%

Taylor Wimpey Announces Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 13th were given a $0.5591 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 800.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc is a leading residential developer headquartered in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom. The company specializes in the acquisition, planning and construction of new homes for private sale, affordable housing and joint?venture partnerships. With a focus on delivering quality, sustainable communities, Taylor Wimpey guides projects from initial land sourcing and development planning through to marketing, build?out and after?sales management.

Founded in 2007 through the merger of Taylor Woodrow and George Wimpey—each with roots dating back to the early 20th century—Taylor Wimpey has grown to become one of the largest homebuilders in the UK.

