Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT)

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TATT. Benchmark began coverage on TAT Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TAT Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TAT Technologies from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TAT Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TAT Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Price Performance

TAT Technologies stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.28 million, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.89. TAT Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.27 million. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 11.10%.

Institutional Trading of TAT Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TAT Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $653,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in TAT Technologies during the second quarter worth $13,205,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAT Technologies by 900.8% during the second quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 144,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 130,415 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,119,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a global provider of environmental control and thermal management solutions for the aerospace industry. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and support of aircraft environmental control systems (ECS), heat exchangers and related components. Its product portfolio serves commercial and military airframers, engine manufacturers and airlines, offering critical systems that regulate cabin pressure, temperature and ventilation on fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

Key offerings include air cycle machines, preconditioned air units, steam/water separators and specialty heat exchangers engineered to meet stringent aerospace standards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.