Short Interest in Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) Drops By 23.9%

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 84,881 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 111,599 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,499 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 113,499 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Envirotech Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Envirotech Vehicles to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Report on EVTV
Envirotech Vehicles Trading Down 7.5%
About Envirotech Vehicles
Envirotech Vehicles, Inc manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and safety inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Envirotech Vehicles
- Americans can target 100%+ wins during “Operation Motherlode”
- Trump’s new AI budget just passed — one stock could soar
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- Chilling warning from legendary investor
- Buy this $2 Gold Stock Before January 1, 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Envirotech Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envirotech Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.