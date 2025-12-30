Short Interest in Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) Drops By 23.9%

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 84,881 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 111,599 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,499 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 113,499 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Envirotech Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Envirotech Vehicles to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Envirotech Vehicles Trading Down 7.5%

About Envirotech Vehicles

Shares of Envirotech Vehicles stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 130,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,091. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.42. Envirotech Vehicles has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and safety inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities.

