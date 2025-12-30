Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Trading Up 5.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.0450. Approximately 4,130,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 12,299,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Specifically, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 2,497,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $11,639,869.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 30,454,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,917,713.70. This represents a 8.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 1,385,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $6,347,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,691,049 shares in the company, valued at $131,405,004.42. This trade represents a 5.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In other Under Armour news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 1,313,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $5,978,158.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,691,049 shares in the company, valued at $125,994,272.95. The trade was a 4.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Under Armour from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. William Blair upgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $5.00 price objective on Under Armour in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Rothschild Redb cut Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.43.

Under Armour Trading Up 5.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Under Armour has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Under Armour by 133.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 23.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in Under Armour by 4.5% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc (NYSE: UAA) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

