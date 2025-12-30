PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB) Short Interest Update

PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 38,846 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the November 30th total of 56,663 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,173 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 442,173 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised PMGC to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of PMGC in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

PMGC Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ELAB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 44,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,303. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. PMGC has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $962,200.00, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.28.

PMGC (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

About PMGC

Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021. Elevai Labs, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

