PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB) Short Interest Update

PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 38,846 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the November 30th total of 56,663 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,173 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company's stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised PMGC to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of PMGC in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
PMGC Trading Up 1.1%
PMGC (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.
About PMGC
Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021. Elevai Labs, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newport Beach, California.
